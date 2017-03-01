MC councillors to meet Governor, urge takeover of more departments

Councillors sitting on the floor in protest during the MC house meeting at the MC building in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express Councillors sitting on the floor in protest during the MC house meeting at the MC building in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express

The councillors of the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday discussed taking over the departments of Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) and food and supplies department, which are with civic bodies in other cities. The issue was raised when the matter related to transfer of 20 dispensaries and 7 primary schools of the Municipal Corporation in 2010 came up for discussion.

Even as the two departments continued to suffer, the councillors failed to reach a conclusive decision on Tuesday.

The agenda was either the UT Administration should transfer all the powers to run both the departments or take them back.

Congress councillor Devinder Babla said that transferring departments to the UT Administration showed the failure of the MC in dealing with issues of these departments.

BJP Councillor Heera Negi said that there was a primary school in her ward, the boundary wall of which was broken, and at least the MC should do things which fall in its purview.

After a long debate, the councillors decided that a delegation would meet UT Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore in this regard, that all these two departments be completely transferred to MC and not partially.

BJP councillor Arun Sood said, “When we have spent huge amounts on construction of dispensaries and schools, why should we return them? We all should go to the UT Administration and request him for all powers and functions.”

Davesh Moudgil, another BJP councillor, said that they should even transfer all the departments pertaining to the public dealing with MC including RLA, food, and supplies and excise before imposing new taxes.

Sat Prakash Aggarwal, nominated councillor, said that he had visited Bangalore where he found that the RLA was with the civic body.

In September 2010, 20 dispensaries and seven primary schools were transferred to the MC from the UT Administration, but since the civic body does not have any professional and administrative control over them both in terms of manpower, the MC has only been doing the renovation part. Both departments are in bad shape.