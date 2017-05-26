UT Police wins FICCI Smart Policing prize

Chandigarh Police has been awarded FICCI SMART Policing Awards 2017 during the annual conference on homeland security at FICCI in New Delhi on Thursday. Chandigarh Police have been awarded for best practices for implementing smart policing 2017 under titles “Child Safety, Community Policing, Elderly Safety, Smart Police Station and women Safety. Police officials said out of the 133 entries from various state police forces and CAPFs, the esteemed jury members of FICCI Smart Policing Awards appreciated the tremendous efforts made by SSP (UT) Eish Singhal.

A Special Jury Awards of Smart Police Officer has been awarded to the SSP for considering his good work. The award has been received by DSP Krishan Kumar. The award was given by Pillai Y K Modi, past president of FICCI, and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

