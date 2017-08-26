UT Police arrests six private commandos of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: Dera chief’s supporters pelted stones and resorted to violence in several places, including some parts of Delhi. (Express photo) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: Dera chief’s supporters pelted stones and resorted to violence in several places, including some parts of Delhi. (Express photo)

The Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested six private commandos of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim while they were entering Chandigarh from Panchkula border near the IT Park in Chandigarh. The police seized one pistol, 25 live cartridges and petrol cans from the commandos who are suspected to have been involved in the violence that broke out in Panchkula on Friday afternoon.

DGP Tajender Singh Luthra said, “The accused who are private commandos of Dera Sacha Sauda were arrested in the evening near the IT park at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border.” He added, “The accused were in two cars, and were carrying petrol cans, a pistol and 25 live cartridges which have been seized. The commandos were unable to produce any licence of the pistol and cartridges.”

The accused were found with burn injuries. It is suspected that they were involved in the violence that broke out in Panchkula. The accused commandos might have set afire the vehicles during the violence as they were also carrying inflammable substance, the DGP added.

The Chandigarh Police also held 83 supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda under preventive measures. The supporters were detained while they were entering Chandigarh from Panchkula. The detained supporters were sent to Sector 16 temporary jail and would soon be shifted to different local police stations, the DGP said.

