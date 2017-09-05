UT identifies 7 sites for cracker sale

Like every year, the Chandigarh administration has identified seven sites for sale of crackers. The sale of crackers will be allowed in front of Gobindpura park and fire station in Manimajra, ground near Gujrat Bhawan in Sector 24 and adjoining Shivalik Hotel in Sector 17, adjoining Ryan International School in Sector 49, in Sector 43 and also in front of a government school in Sector 38 West.

Last year too, the administration had identified designated sites but the officials had to succumb to the pressure of the cracker association which met MP Kirron Kher and finally had to allow sale of crackers in front of their shops.

Till now the traders have been selling crackers in front of their shops within the markets, to which the administration said it was risky for visitors and shopkeepers too.

In 2014 also, the administration had earmarked three sites – Circus Ground in Sector 17, Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 and Circus Ground in Manimajra – but had to revert the decision after MP Kher intervened.

For the past many years, the traders have been selling crackers in densely populated sectors 7, 15, 22, 23, 26, 24 and Burial, Kajheri, Maloya and Palsora villages. With little check, the traders violate guidelines pertaining to fire safety and encroachment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App