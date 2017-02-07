UT fixes licence limit at 1,000 e-rickshaws, max speed at 25 kmph

Eco Friendly E-Rickshaw at Panjab University Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 18 2016. (Source: Express Photo) Eco Friendly E-Rickshaw at Panjab University Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 18 2016. (Source: Express Photo)

THE UT Administration has decided to give licences to around 1,000 e-rickshaws to operate in the city, as per its e-rickshaw policy.

According to the draft, which has been given the final shape now, all the e-rickshaws will have a separate registration series and will be allowed to operate only at a maximum speed of 25 kilometre per hour.

The e-rickshaws will have to get themselves registered with the State Transport Authority.

“We have decided to limit the number of licences for the operation of e-rickshaws in the city. At a meeting held with the traffic police on Friday, it was proposed that licences might be given for nearly 1,000 e-rickshaws. If there is no such restriction, the city will see only e-rickshaws plying,” said a senior officer of the State Transport Authority.

He added, “They will be given a distinct number plate with a separate registration series. Only four passengers will be allowed and it can carry luggage weighing up to 40 kilograms only.”

At present, there are over 500 e-rickshaws operating in Chandigarh. Most of them ply on V-3 roads and can be seen near Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake as well. As per the new policy, the e-rickshaws will only be allowed to ply on internal roads, that is V4, V5 and V6 roads. Every e-rickshaw shall be affixed with a yellow colour reflective strip. These vehicles shall be given contract carriage permits which will be renewed from time to time. The name, address and number of the permit holder shall be mentioned on the left side of the vehicle.

Also, the administration has decided that the e-rickshaw drivers will have to obtain a driving licence as well and their police verification will be done by the local police. The police have also suggested specific dimensions for the vehicle.

“All the points recommended by the traffic police have been included in the draft policy which is expected to be notified this week,” added the senior officer.