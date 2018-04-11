Using violence for relief from pain justified: RSS chief quotes Ambedkar

Bhagwat was speaking at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium after launching a website on the life of freedom fighter Sardarsinh Rana. (File) Bhagwat was speaking at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium after launching a website on the life of freedom fighter Sardarsinh Rana. (File)

“After THE country’s independence, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had told the Constituent Assembly that the use of violence to get relief from our pain was justified but the same couldn’t be used in our own rule,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Bhagwat was speaking at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium after launching a website on the life of freedom fighter Sardarsinh Rana, a contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi. Citing the example of freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad who “showed bravery with their weapons”, Bhagwat said that “there are people in this country who say that they were terrorists. This is unfortunate…”

“All people carrying pistols and guns are not equals. One has to work according to the circumstances during the particular time… their (freedom fighters) lives are inspiring but can we follow them blindly? … since time has changed, we have to work according to the present situation. There has to be change… this is what Dr Ambedkar saheb said in the constituent Assembly,” Bhagwat said, adding that Ambedkar was of the opinion that courts could solve the problems.

