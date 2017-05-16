Users can pay electronically for charging electric vehicles: Panel to govt

An expert panel has recommended setting up of a massive charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and enable users to pay electronically through various digital payment schemes such as BHIM app. These recommendations are a part of the report submitted by the committee for Standardisation of the Protocol for Charging Infrastructure chaired by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Adviser to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The Department of Heavy Industries has sought comments on the report by May 22. For using an electric vehicle with a battery, customers need to be billed for the charging and payment needs to be made. There are multiple options, including debiting the user’s account based on VIN (vehicle identification number).

“Direct debiting the funds to user’s equipment based on VIN will be adopted. Alternately, a mobile application to be defined, which allows a user to charge using BHIM or Bharat QR code or other digital payment schemes specified by Indian Government, to be used both for AC as well as DC chargers,” the panel suggested in the report.

According to the proposed charging plan, the outlet will be locked and covered, and the connector will be exposed to charging only after user authentication, using user interface or mobile application. Only when the lock opens and connector is properly connected, the switch/relay will turn ON to feed power to the electric vehicle.

The metering will be done as per units consumed for charging the battery of each vehicle as per Indian standards, using an interface between the charger and central management system. The electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles in India do not have an on-board charger beyond 2.5kW or 3kW. This is to save or minimise costs in vehicle. Four-wheeler manufacturer may not even have a higher power on-board charger, unlike European nations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now