Use video conference in matrimonial dispute cases: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed all courts dealing with matrimonial disputes to explore the possibility of using videoconferencing instead of seeking personal presence of parties in all circumstances. A bench of Justices Adarsh K Goel and Uday U Lalit noted that videoconferencing was now available in every district of the country. “Wherever such facility is available, it ought to be fully utilised and all the high courts ought to issue appropriate administrative instructions to regulate the use of videoconferencing for certain category of cases.

Matrimonial cases where one of the parties resides outside court’s jurisdiction is one of such categories,” said the bench. It added that whenever a husband or a wife makes a request for use of videoconference proceedings, the matrimonial courts should examine such pleas and pass suitable orders in the interest of justice.

The court was of the view that although matrimonial cases were routinely transferred to a court within whose jurisdiction the estranged wife resided, husbands too had difficulties in contesting proceedings at a place convenient to her.