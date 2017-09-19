Use of social media by Maharashtra ministers slows down

Twitter handles are subtle and their intelligent use helps the party to strengthen its identity and ideology. (File Photo) Twitter handles are subtle and their intelligent use helps the party to strengthen its identity and ideology. (File Photo)

Related News Twitter elevates Taranjeet Singh as Country Director for India

The extensive use of social media, especially the twitter handles, by the BJP leaders during poll campaigns has slowly slipped into simple re-tweets and greetings in the case of most ministers in Maharashtra.

As the BJP-led state government is set to complete its three years in office, a close look at the use of twitter handles of the ministers shows that they have largely become one-way communication, just like any other government department. Except for a few accounts, including that of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a couple of his cabinet colleagues, the rest of the twitter handles are used mostly for posting greetings, occasional wishes and tweeting own department’s news and photographs.

Many a times, it is limited to uploading photographs of own news which have already appeared in newspapers. This is happening at a time when politicians, especially the new generation leaders, take increasingly to twitter as a medium of direct dialogue with people. For instance, Suresh Prabhu, when he was railway minister, not only used his official twitter handle extensively but also made every division and over 20 regions of the Railways to set up their own twitter handles and use them to address passengers’ grievances.

In Maharashtra, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, rural development minister Pankaja Munde and school education and higher and technical education minister Vinod Tawde occasionally use their twitter handles while hardly any other minister uses the medium to interact with people. Most others end up re-tweeting the tweets of the Chief Minister’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office. The rest of their tweets are either wishes or greetings during the religious and cultural occasions.

The BJP functionaries in the state, especially those in the party’s communication wing, appear to have some concern over the slowing down in the use of social media by ministers to convey to the people the work being done by the government. “We always wanted these twitter handles to operate as voice of the BJP, in the digital world,” a senior leader from the state BJP, who does not want to be identified, said. “The ministers should interact with people, solve their issues, look at the information or problems they are sharing. It is the most economical way of communicating with people. It is unfortunate that, despite discussing the matter with senior state BJP leaders, the handles are largely ineffective,” he said.

“The regular and controlled use of such digital media also helps in building an image of the party. The rural parts are also having fairly good internet connectivity and people do use smart phones for various works. We want people to use the media for constructive work as well by sharing photos and information with twitter handles,” the leader said.

Twitter handles are subtle and their intelligent use helps the party to strengthen its identity and ideology. A quick response, say to a social development, helps in controlling the damage. Unfortunately, very few understand it and implement accordingly, a senior party official said. While most of the ministers do not use their twitter handles effectively, two ministers do not have twitter handles at all. The story is not different in the case of Shiv Sena ministers as well.

While the party leader in the Assembly Eknath Shinde is comparatively active and his twitter handle posts several updates of his ministry—PWD (public undertakings) and occasionally party line as well, the other Sena ministers use their twitter handles mostly for re-tweeting their news or posting greetings and wishes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App