US woman leaves after identifying rape-accused

A US national, who has alleged she was gangraped by five men at The Park Hotel in Connaught Place in April, on Tuesday identified four of the accused who were arrested a day earlier. The woman had arrived in the capital last week to help with the investigation. She left for the US in the evening, police sources said.

Police said a test identification parade was conducted at Tihar Jail on Tuesday, soon after the accused were sent to two-day judicial custody. Police will file a chargesheet in the case soon.

The accused include a tour guide, a bus driver, a conductor and a hotel employee.

Senior council Mrityunjay Kumar, who is representing the woman, told The Indian Express: “She is satisfied with the police investigation. Now she wants speedy justice, and for the accused to be convicted.”