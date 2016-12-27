US woman gangrape: Victim identifies 3 of 4 accused

The US national, allegedly raped by five men at a five-star hotel in New Delhi earlier in 2016, identified three of the four arrested accused in a test identification parade today, police said. The test identification parade was conducted at Tihar jail and the US national managed to identify the tour guide, driver and cleaner while she couldn’t confirm the identity of the hotel staffer, he said. The US national arrived here a few days ago to join the probe and recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate where she reiterated that she was raped by five persons in the five-star hotel in Connaught Place.

She flew back to the US Tuesday evening. She has assured police that she would come down to India in case they needed her again for the probe. Police have told her that they would be filing a charge-sheet in the case soon, sources said.

The four men, who were arrested yesterday for allegedly raping her in April, were today sent to two-day judicial custody by a city court. They were sent to Tihar Jail after Delhi Police moved an application seeking their judicial custody.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Delhi Police asking it why the Rape Crisis Cell of the women’s panel was not informed when the victim’s statement was recorded.

Earlier, the complainant had said she was not “satisfied” with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused. The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days and also threatened with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody.

She had also stated that the accused had made a video of the act and threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone. She had also told the police that the accused had claimed to have sexually assaulted a couple of other female tourists as well.

A team of psychologists and psychiatrists had assisted the woman in recalling the details of the incident. The team is also working with the police in their investigation to tie up loose ends.