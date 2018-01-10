US woman deported for ‘NGO activities’

She ran a restaurant Kasha ki Aasha in White Town, Puducherry. She ran a restaurant Kasha ki Aasha in White Town, Puducherry.

A US national who had been staying in India on a business visa and ran a restaurant in Puducherry was deported back to her country after Foreign Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Chennai, blacklisted her, stating that she was “involved in NGO activities”.

Vande Kasha Elizabeth, 47, was refused permission to enter past the immigration on January 5 and later deported, on the basis of a memorandum issued to FRRO on behalf of Bureau of Immigration, MHA.

A petition was filed in Delhi High Court through her counsel Kamlesh Mishra on January 5 and the court then directed the the counsel for the Centre to respond. On January 8, central government’s standing counsel Bhagwan Swarup showed documents to the court containing photocopy of a business visa for 10 years with multiple entry issued to Elizabeth, and the recommendation of FRRO Chennai proposing that the Elizabeth may be “blacklisted under Grade B category violations i.e being involved in NGO activities in Pondicherry on holding a business visa”.

In its order on January 8, the court did not restrain the government from deporting the US national. However, it said that the woman can seek appropriate remedies under the law and disposed the application.

A restaurant owner in Puducherry described Elizabeth as a “business woman and a known feminist”. Another resturant owner said, “She used to run the restaurant and also organise workshops and get-togethers of women. She believed in women empowerment, but never engaged in any kind of activism or protests etc.”

