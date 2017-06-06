US will hopefully rethink its decision on Paris climate agreement: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister, Rajnath Singh (File) Union Minister, Rajnath Singh (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement had come as a shock for India and he believes America will rethink its decision on the climate change agreement. Singh, who was inaugurating a two-day national level conference on ‘Capacity Building of State Disaster Response Force-2017’, said the step taken by US is a cause of concern not just for India but also for other nations.

The minister was quoted by PTI as saying: “The US President’s statement on Paris agreement has come as a shock for us and the international community. I am sure the US will rethink its decision”.

While announcing US withdrawal from Paris agreement, President Donald Trump on June 1 had said India had made its participation in the agreement “contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions dollars in foreign aid”. The US President also said the deal was not tough on India and neighbouring China. Further talking about India, he added “India would be allowed to double its coal productivity by 2020”.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday, in a reply to Trump’s comment said that India signed the agreement with an objective to safeguard the environment and not because of any external pressure or greed. Sushma Swaraj while speaking to media on three years of Modi government had said, “Our signature in the pact was not because of greed, it was not because of fear. We signed it due to our commitment to protecting the environment… India will continue to be part of it irrespective of whether the US remains in it or not”.

