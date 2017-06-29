US statement is ‘Sellout of national interest’: Congress attacks govt over phrase ‘Indian-administered Kashmir’

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI photo)

The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for not objecting to the phrase “Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir” finding a mention in the US State Department’s statement designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

“Is it not a total sellout of national interest by the so-called nationalist party,” Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said. “This is a compromise with India’s national security and sovereignty.”

“Why has the Prime Minister of India not protested despite being on the US soil? Why have the Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and for that matter our I&B Minister whom you will find giving bytes almost after every five minutes on smaller issues… not issued a single statement of apology or protest? Why is the BJP, the so-called nationalist party, silent on this?” Azad asked.

“Is it not a total sellout of national interest by the so-called nationalist party?” he said, addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

He said the Prime Minister and the BJP trumpet and preach “pseudo-nationalism every day”. How did India accept this?” former Home Minister P Chidambaram tweeted.

Azad also slammed the government over China’s threat to block the Mansarovar Yatra.

“The Government is totally mum on that as well. The Centre has not taken any step. The Chinese incursions into our territory in Sikkim and reports about stoppage of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have hurt and shocked the entire nation. The BJP, the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders are keeping totally silent now,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App