US shooting: Sushma Swaraj says Sikh man out of danger, recovering in hospital

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to her American counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to her American counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Hours after a 39-year-old Sikh man was injured in a shooting incident in Kent city, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday spoke to the victim’s father and inquired about his health. “I am sorry to know about attack on Deep Rai a US national of Indian origin. I have spoken to Sardar Harpal Singh father of the victim. He told me that his son had a bullet injury on his arm. He is out of danger and is recovering in a private hospital,” she said in a series of tweets.

Deep Rai was allegedly shot outside his home by an unidentified man while he was working on his car. The man, who was wearing a mask, approached Rai and entered into an argument before shooting him in the arm. He allegedly told Rai to ‘get out of the country’. Kent City Police are investigating the incident and the Consul General of India in San Fransisco is also closely working with the authorities.

The shooting comes days after a businessman was found dead outside his home in South Carolina. The 49-year-old businessman, identified as Harnish Patel, reportedly died of bullet wounds. Expressing her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Sushma said she was “pained to hear about the killing” and the Indian Consul General has met his family members.

“I am pained to hear about the killing of Harnish Patel a US national of Indian origin in Lancaster, South Carolina. Our Consul has reached Lancaster and met the family of Harnish Patel. The investigation of the case is in progress. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” she tweeted.

Last month, two Indian engineers were shot at by a 51-year-old Navy veteran at a bar in Kansas. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, one of the victims, lost his life in the incident. US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting in his first address before the Congress.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd