US shares India’s concerns on Rohingya issue: American diplomat

A Rohingya refugee in a camp near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (File photo) A Rohingya refugee in a camp near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (File photo)

The US shares India’s concern over the “potentially destabilising consequences” of a large exodus of Rohingya into Bangladesh, a senior American diplomat has said. Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Alice G Wells said the issue of Rohingya’s did came up during the just concluded trip by the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to India.

“The Rohingya issue was raised. We of course share India’s concern over the potentially destabilising consequences of a large exodus of Rohingya into Bangladesh,” Wells said.

Meanwhile, Wells said US feels that there is “need to ensure that the government in Myanmar stands up responsibly for its commitment to protecting” the citizens within Rakhine State.

