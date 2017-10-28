#CoalBuryingGoa
  • US shares India’s concerns on Rohingya issue: American diplomat

US shares India’s concerns on Rohingya issue: American diplomat

Meanwhile, Wells said US feels that there is "need to ensure that the government in Myanmar stands up responsibly for its commitment to protecting" the citizens within Rakhine State.

By: PTI | Washington | Published:October 28, 2017 10:04 am
Rohingya Muslim refugees, rohingyas, supreme court, rohingya refugee, myanmar, rakhine state, indian govt, world news, india news, indian express A Rohingya refugee in a camp near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (File photo)
Related News

The US shares India’s concern over the “potentially destabilising consequences” of a large exodus of Rohingya into Bangladesh, a senior American diplomat has said. Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Alice G Wells said the issue of Rohingya’s did came up during the just concluded trip by the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to India.

“The Rohingya issue was raised. We of course share India’s concern over the potentially destabilising consequences of a large exodus of Rohingya into Bangladesh,” Wells said.

Meanwhile, Wells said US feels that there is “need to ensure that the government in Myanmar stands up responsibly for its commitment to protecting” the citizens within Rakhine State.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 28: Latest News