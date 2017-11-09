US resumes search for remains of World War II airmen

At the site in Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo) At the site in Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo)

Investigators from the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) have resumed their search for remains of US airmen, who went missing in the Northeast during World War II, believed to be lying in the hill tracts in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other states of the region.

“There are approximately 400 US airmen missing in India… During World War II, the United States provided supplies to the Chinese Army by flying over the Himalayas, a route known as ‘The Hump’. Many of these aircrafts went missing and were never found in the mountainous terrain,” a press note issued by the US Consulate on Wednesday said.

While the first search operation was carried out in 2013, the operations in 2015 and 2016 led to the recovery of remains of several airmen which are in the process of being identified through DNA testing.

