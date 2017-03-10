US response to hate crimes forthright: MEA

India on Thursday called the US government’s response to recent hate crimes against Indians and people of Indian-origin “forthright”. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said that the American authorities have called these incidents “aberration” that do not represent the American view. “You would have also seen the response of the US authorities, beginning with President Trump who referred to the Kansas incident in his address to the Congress. The US Embassy had put out a press release condemning the Kansas killing,’’ Baglay said.

“Speaker of the House has also condemned it. Thus, there is a wide ranging condemnation of such crimes within the US. This point has also been highlighted by various prominent US dignitaries that such crimes do not represent the views of the vast majority in that country. In fact, several senior US dignitaries have explicitly mentioned in the recent days that Indians are welcome,’’ he added.

Baglay said that Kansas Governor’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been received but he was not at liberty to share the details.