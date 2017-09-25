US researcher rape case: Delhi HC acquits Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui

The Delhi High Court questioned whether the incident had happened without consent. (File Photo) The Delhi High Court questioned whether the incident had happened without consent. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday acquitted Bollywood film “Peepli Live” co-director Mahmood Farooqui in a rape case. Farooqui was earlier awarded seven years jail term by a trial court for allegedly raping a US researcher. The court, in its judgment, directed that Farooqui, who is currently in Tihar Jail, be released. The High Court bench, giving benefit of doubt to the accused, questioned the veracity of the incident. The bench questioned whether the incident had happened without consent. The High Court further questioned whether the accused understood that there was no consent.

The local court, on July 30, 2016 had found Farooqui guilty of raping a US research scholar from Columbia University at Sukhdev Vihar house in South Delhi on March 28, 2015, in a drunken state. Announcing its judgment on August 4, the court observed that he took advantage of the situation when the victim was alone in the house. The bench had sentenced him for seven years and further imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on him. An FIR was lodged against the 45-year filmmaker on June 19, 2015 after a complaint was filed by the victim. A chargesheet was filed by the police on July 29, 2016 against Farooqui alleging he had raped the US researcher.

Farooqui had challenged his conviction and the judgment given by the trial court. During the hearing of arguments in court, Farooqui’s lawyer said that “no such incident took place on that day”. He further presented messages between his client and the complainant before the lodging of the case and contended that the two were in a “relationship” since January 2015. “In a relationship when people are attracted to each other, things do happen. But it does not mean it’s rape,” he had said, adding that the “woman’s version is also contradictory to the documentary evidence”.

Delhi Police’s counsel opposed the argument made by Farooqui’s lawyer, saying the rape took place and the trial court had given reasons while convicting and sentencing him. Justice Ashutosh Kumar reserved the verdict in the case on September 1 after hearing arguments from both the parties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd