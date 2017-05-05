US politicians to meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala next week

The Dalai Lama (Reuters File Photo) The Dalai Lama (Reuters File Photo)

A high-level US Congressional delegation led by US House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi will meet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala next week. The delegation will visit the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile here from May 9-10, said Jamphel Shonu, Press Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Prime Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration Lobsang Sangay said “The CTA is honoured to welcome the first visit by a high-level bipartisan delegation of the US Congress to Dharamshala and the second visit of leader Nancy Pelosi since March 2008”.

Pelosi, who was then the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, also visited Dharamshala in 2008 to express solidarity with the Tibetan people in the aftermath of the Tibet uprising that year.

The CTA is organising a public felicitation to mark the congressional delegation’s visit and the Dalai Lama will grace the public felicitation on May 10 at the main Tibetan Tsuglakhang temple in Mecleodganj here.

