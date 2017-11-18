US passes tax Bill that could hit Indian students

According to figures released by Open Doors reports in the last few years — data compiled by the US government — Indian students have been on the rise since 2013-14 academic session (File) According to figures released by Open Doors reports in the last few years — data compiled by the US government — Indian students have been on the rise since 2013-14 academic session (File)

The US House of Representatives has passed a tax Bill that has the potential to impact Indian students who want to pursue master’s degrees or doctorates in American universities and colleges. According to figures released by Open Doors reports in the last few years — data compiled by the US government — Indian students have been on the rise since 2013-14 academic session. From 1,02,673 students in 2013-14, it has scaled up to 1,86,267 in 2016-17. Erin Rousseau, a graduate student at MIT, explained in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Friday that in the newly passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Section 117(d)(5) of the current tax code has been repealed, and this provision is vital to students who pursue master’s degrees or doctorates and are not independently wealthy.

“I’m a graduate student at MIT, where I study the neurological basis of mental health disorders. My peers and I work between 40 and 80 hours a week as classroom teachers and laboratory researchers, and in return, our universities provide us with a tuition waiver for school. For MIT students, this waiver keeps us from having to pay a bill of about $50,000 every year — a staggering amount, but one that is similar to the fees at many other colleges and universities. No money from the tuition waivers actually ends up in our pockets, so under Section 117(d)(5), it isn’t counted as taxable income,” Rousseau said. But, he said, “under the House’s tax bill, our waivers will be taxed. This means that MIT graduate students would be responsible for paying taxes on an $80,000 annual salary, when we actually earn $33,000 a year. That’s an increase of our tax burden by at least $10,000 annually.”

“It would make meeting living expenses nearly impossible, barring all but the wealthiest students from pursuing a PhD. The students who will be hit hardest —many of whom will almost certainly have to leave academia entirely — are those from communities that are already underrepresented in higher education.” When contacted, Furqan Qamar, secretary general of Delhi-based Association of Indian Universities, told The Indian Express, “The first casualty of this move will be researchers who are dependent on fellowships and scholarships. If you are going to tax the students on an assumed income, then it obviously means that pursuing education becomes more expensive for them. The US, as a result, will lose talent to other countries.”

Indian diplomats in Washington DC told The Indian Express that they are closely monitoring the developments in the US Congress and are engaged with American lawmakers and administration officials on these issues. “We have seen the changes, and are making an assessment of the impact on the Indian students…. We are committed to take steps to protect the interests of our students,” an Indian diplomat based in the US said. Sources said they were consulting experts in Delhi about the potential impact.

Earlier this month, Ted Mitchell — president of the American Council on Education, which represents more than 1,800 college and university presidents and related associations, who was US undersecretary of education from 2014 to 2017 — wrote in The Washington Post that “it would end the student loan interest deduction, which allows any individual with income up to $80,000 (or $160,000 on a joint return) repaying student loans to deduct up to $2,500 in student loan interest paid… ,” Mitchell said.

— With inputs from Ritika Chopra

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App