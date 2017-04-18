US National Security Adviser to hold talks with Ajit Doval, may also meet PM Modi and Sushma Swaraj

HR McMaster and Donald Trump HR McMaster and Donald Trump

United States National Security Adviser HR McMaster is in New Delhi to meet his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and hold talks with him. McMaster is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, reports news agency ANI.

He also met Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday during a visit to that country after travelling to Afghanistan. He also met Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Pakistani PM Sartaz Aziz. Reportedly, the situation in Afghanistan, bilateral relations and Indo-Pak tensions were discussed in the meeting.

This is McMaster’s first visit to South Asia as the US NSA and it may help in providing a better clarity on US President Donald Trump’s stand on India-Pakistan issues, including cross-border terrorism. Trump has so far maintained a tough stand against terrorism and has also advised Pakistan to contain the militancy.

