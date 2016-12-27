US national gangrape case: Accused to be produced before court today

The four accused and arrested in connection with the case will be produced before the Patiala House Court. The four accused and arrested in connection with the case will be produced before the Patiala House Court.

The four accused and arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a U.S. national in a five-star hotel here earlier this year, will be produced before the Patiala House Court today.

The Delhi Police yesterday arrested a tour guide, driver, tourist bus helper and a hotel worker.

“On December 3, the Delhi police registered a case in connection with the gang-rape. The complainant was kind enough to come down to Delhi, got her statement recorded before police and court and helped in collecting evidence,” said Deependra Pathak, Joint Commissioner of Police, South West District.

The lady in her complaint said she had arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa in March this year and was staying at the hotel when the crime took place.

Reports suggest that the tourist guide during her stay arrived at the hotel along with four friends one day. The men shared a few drinks in the lady’s room following which they allegedly took turns to rape her.

The woman, who went back to the U.S. traumatised by the incident, had gone into depression.