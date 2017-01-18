US national arrested in Hyderabad for sharing child porn

Jones confessed since childhood he had been watching child pornography and downloading and uploading such stuff had become a habit for him. (Representational image) Jones confessed since childhood he had been watching child pornography and downloading and uploading such stuff had become a habit for him. (Representational image)

Police have arrested an American citizen in Hyderabad for downloading and uploading child pornography. The cybercrime wing of Telangana’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested 42-year-old James Kirk Jones. Jones, who was working with an MNC law firm in Hyderabad, was arrested after the cybercrime received a tip-off about an IP address from which the child pornography content in the form of videos and images was shared.

The IP address was traced to reach Jones’ residence in Madhapur in the Information Technology district Cyberabad. Police recovered a laptop containing 29,288 items of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), an iPhone and an external hard drive containing adult pornography, 490 GigaTribe profiles and 24 twitter handles/profiles sharing child pornography.

Jones confessed since childhood he had been watching child pornography and downloading and uploading such stuff had become a habit for him. Police registered a case under Information Technology Act. The Twitter handlers and GigaTribe profiles are further being probed to know if any of the profiles belong to India.