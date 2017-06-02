US military searches for missing WWII personnel in Arunachal

A team from the US defence department has carried out a search operation in Arunachal Pradesh to look for American military personnel who went missing during World War II.

The US Department of Defence’s Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) conducted field activities in Arunachal Pradesh from November 1 to December 14 last year in search of US personnel who went missing in World War II, mostly as a result of air crashes.

“The DPAA team recovered evidence that was subsequently examined by a Joint Forensic Review Committee comprising both DPAA and Anthropological Survey of India members,” the US Embassy said in a release here.

On December 7, the committee had recommended that the remains and material evidence recovered be transported to a DPAA laboratory for further analysis. “In June 2017, DPAA personnel will escort the evidence from Kolkata to the US Laboratory in Honolulu, Hawaii, for analysis,” said the release.

