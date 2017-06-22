US may designate at least one more terrorist group during Modi’s visit

Officials from both sides have been coordinating their drafts before the final statement is prepared ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US. (Representational image) Officials from both sides have been coordinating their drafts before the final statement is prepared ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US. (Representational image)

New Delhi and Washington are negotiating a strong paragraph on counter-terrorism cooperation in a joint statement, which is likely to include US designation of at least one more terrorist group, sources have told The Indian Express.

Officials from both sides have been coordinating their drafts before the final statement is prepared ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US starting Saturday. Foreign secretary S Jaishankar was scheduled to depart for Washington on Wednesday night ahead of the visit.

The joint statement will be a step forward in the commitment to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups like al-Qaeda, IS, Jaish-e Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba, D Company and their affiliates. “Discussions are underway to designate more terrorist groups under the rubric of counter-terrorism cooperation,” a source said. “Or it could also be individuals, who have posed threats to India and the US, through their involvement in terrorist activities.’’ Officials had been tasked to identify specific new areas of collaboration last June under the Barack Obama administration. Cyber security is going to be a major component of the collaboration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App