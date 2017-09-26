‘US-India relations, stronger than ever’

Stating that the US has a “huge stake” in India’s success, the new US Consul General in Mumbai, Edgard D Kagan on his maiden visit to Gujarat on Monday said the upcoming visit of US defence secretary James Mattis is a sign of growing strategic ties between the two countries. “I am here when the US-India relationship is, without doubt, the strongest it’s ever been… We have a solid foundation and the potential is huge in every area, ranging from people to people, education, security and defence, and research,” said Kagan who is on an “introductory trip” to the state. He assumed office in August.

