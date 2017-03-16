Congress member raises in Rajya Sabha hate crime issue of US

A Congress member on Thursday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of alleged hate crimes against Indians in the US and wanted to know what the government here was doing about it. “After the new President (Donald Trump) took over the reins of Administration in the USA, hatred against Asians and Indians is increasing. It is really very, very unfortunate. Because of certain omissions and commissions by the US Administration, the hate crimes against Indians are increasing,” said T Subbarami Reddy.

He also said that about three lakh undocumented Indians could be affected by the Trump Administration’s proposed crackdown on illegal migrants.

Reddy wanted to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj about the diplomatic efforts being made by the government to address the issue.

Swaraj said she would make a detailed statement on the issue on Monday.

