US designates Hafiz Saeed’s MML as terror organisation: Vindicates our position about Pakistan’s inaction, says India

India welcomed the designation of MML as a terror organisation, saying the decision reflects rejection of the attempts in Pakistan to mainstream terrorists.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the move shows Pakistan’s failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries in that country and vindicated India’s position that Islamabad has not taken effective action against terrorist groups and individuals.

“It is also cognisance of the fact that terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan’s control,” it said.

“India welcomes the action taken by the US for designating the Milli Muslim League as an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)…”

