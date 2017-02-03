US H-1B visa Protect IT companies, professionals: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stressed the need to protect the interests of Indian IT companies and professionals, in a reaction to new legislation in the US regarding H-1B visas.

“News about H-1B visas is concerning. We must protect our IT companies and professionals and give them full support,” she tweeted.

Mamata also added that the country is proud of the world-class talent of its IT professionals, and said: “India is proud of the world-class talent of its IT techies. It is our duty to secure their interests.”

The chief minister also expressed solidarity with IT professionals in the US. “IT professionals are our pride and inspiration. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters. We pledge our solidarity with our IT professionals in USA”, she said in another tweet later in the day.

The legislation was introduced in the US House of Representatives, calling for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000 making it difficult for firms to use the programme to replace American employees with foreign workers.

The High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 introduced by California Congressman Zoe Lofgren prioritises market-based allocation of visas to companies willing to pay 200 per cent of a wage calculated by survey, eliminates the category of lowest pay, and raises the salary level at which H-1B dependent employers are exempt from non-displacement and recruitment attestation requirements to greater than $130,000.

This is more than double the current H-1B minimum wage of $ 60,000 which was established in 1989 and has remained unchanged since then.

IT corporates are trying their best to find a way to counter the decision. The effects of the Act have already been felt in Indian markets, with share prices of major tech companies plummeting. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL were among those badly hit. The Act could also lead to a decrease in interest in students flocking to American universities.

Following reports that US President Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order aimed at overhauling H-1B, describing it as part of a larger immigration reform effort, India on Tuesday said it conveyed its “interests and concerns” to the US.