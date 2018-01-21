US govt shutdown: Embassy’s consular services to continue in Delhi

Latest News
The shutdown began when a few Republicans joined the Democrats in blocking the crucial measure that would have provided short-term funding for the Pentagon and other federal agencies.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2018 6:09 pm
Indian US defence relations, cross-border terrorism, Pakistan, India-US talks, Kenneth Juster, United States India relation, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Indian express US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster in New Delhi.
The consular services of the US Embassy in Delhi will continue during the lapse in Congressional appropriations, the mission’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson’s statement came in the backdrop of the US government officially shutting down yesterday for the first time in five years after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government running. “If you have a scheduled visa interview or American Citizen Services appointment, please arrive at the Embassy at your designated time,” the spokesperson said.

