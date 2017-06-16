US diplomats visit Lucknow, discuss issues with BJP leaders

A delegation of senior diplomats from the US Embassy in India visited the office of the ruling BJP in Lucknow on Friday and discussed various issues with party officials. A delegation of senior diplomats from the US Embassy in India visited the office of the ruling BJP in Lucknow on Friday and discussed various issues with party officials.

A delegation of senior diplomats from the US Embassy in India visited the office of the ruling BJP in Lucknow on Friday and discussed various issues with party officials. Jonathan Kessler, Director of the embassy’s North India Office, Political Officer Jack Minnor and Cultural Affairs Specialist Robin Bansal discussed various programmes of the Yogi Aditynath-led government during the 45-minute meeting with state General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

The US officials were briefed about the work done by the BJP government regarding loan waiver for the farmers, the public complaint redressal system, power supply, policy on cows, on closure of slaughterhouses and its crackdown on graft, said a BJP leader.

Pathak said he had responded to the various queries raised by the US diplomats and made it clear that the state government was committed to the welfare of the poor, marginalised, youth, women and farmers. With regard to the cattle slaughter policy, Pathak told the visiting delegation that the state would follow the guidelines set by the Central government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App