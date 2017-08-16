US designates Hizbul Mujahideen a foreign terrorist organisation, freezes assets

Syed Salahuddin commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, addresses his supporters in Muzaffarabad. (File Photo) Syed Salahuddin commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, addresses his supporters in Muzaffarabad. (File Photo)

Coming down hard on terrorism, the United States on Wednesday recognised Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), responsible for terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley over the years, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The designation comes just days after the HM named Mohammed Bin Qasim as its new chief in Kashmir after the killing of its operation’s chief Yaseen Yatoo alias Mohammed Ghaznavi in an encounter by security personnel in Shopian district.

The US Department of State in a statement said that it had listed the Pakistan-based group as a counter-designated group, freezing any assets it may hold in the United States and prohibiting Americans from any dealings with it. The statement said, “The designation seeks to deny Hizbul Mujahideen the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences all of Hijbul Mujahideen’s property and interests in property subject to US Jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transaction with the group.”

Hizbul has been involved in numerous attacks on security forces and government establishments in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces took down its poster boy Burhan Wani last year. Ever since, the organisation has been facing one blow after the other in the Valley. Earlier, the US had also designated Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist just hours before a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

