US delegation to visit next week

A US Congressional delegation is scheduled to visit India next week to discuss key issues like cyber-security and space cooperation. The delegation comprising 11 lawmakers is being led by Congressman Lamar Smith, who is Chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. During the four-day visit, beginning October 15, the delegation will visit Bengaluru and New Delhi.

In Bengaluru, the lawmakers will focus on cooperation in the space sector. In Delhi, they plan to talk with the Indian leadership on cyber security and information technology. Other members of the delegation include Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher, Mo Brooks, Ami Bera, Thomas Massie, Brian Babin, Barbara Comstock, Mark Sanford and Darren Soto.

