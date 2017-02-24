US Consulate condemns the Kansas shooting incident, expresses heartfelt condolences to the family

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian who was killed in the shooting at the bar in Kansas Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian who was killed in the shooting at the bar in Kansas

Condoning the racial attack that claimed the life of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, in Olathe, Kansas, the US Embassy and Consulate in Delhi, issued their condolences to the Kuchibhotla family members saying, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Kuchibhotla. We share their grief, and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

Watch What Else is Making News



The attacker, 51-year-old Navy veternan Adam Purinton, also injured two others in the shooting – Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24 – who are now in a stable condition.

The consulate said that they had contacted the Indian Consulate and offer their full support as they continue to assist the victims. It further said that it had full full faith that ”US legal authorities will bring the case to justice”.

The American ambassador’s deputy, MaryKay Carlson, said she was deeply saddened by the shooting and went on t says that “The United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live. US authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognize that justice is small consolation to families in grief.”

.@USAndIndia strongly condemns the tragic shooting of two Indians and one American in Kansas.Our deepest sympathies. http://t.co/wGjUv35iIJ — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) February 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Family members of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his wife Sunayana Dumala left for Texas late on Thursday night from Hyderabad, after getting news that he was shot dead in a racist attack in a pub in Olathe, Kansas, late Wednesday night.

I have spoken to the father and Mr.K.K.Shastri brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad and conveyed my condolences to the family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also condemned the attack and offered assistance to the family. She has made arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the victim to Hyderabad. She tweet, “I have spoken to the father and Mr K K Shastri brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad and conveyed my condolences to the family.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd