US Congress members appeal for NGO

US Congress Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, Ranking member Eliot Engel and 107 other members of the US Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Home Minister asking him to allow US-based charity Compassion International to continue its work of providing critical tutoring, nutrition and medical services to over 1,45,000 Indian children.

The charity will soon be forced to end its programmes in India unless the MHA provides reprieve.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now