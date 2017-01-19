US citizen held in Hyderabad for sharing child porn online

A 42-year-old American man has been arrested from Hyderabad for downloading and uploading child pornographic videos and images. James Kirk Jones, a linguistics expert at a law firm here, was arrested on Monday after an Interpol input on an IP address from which child pornography was being shared.

“During the course of the investigation, the IP address was traced to the address of the accused at Madhapur. Immediately his premises was searched under proper legal provisions and incriminating material was recovered,” said an official. The official claimed that Jones has confessed to habitually watching child pornography and sharing it since his childhood.

The Telangana police had put Jones under surveillance to see if he was physically abusing children before his arrest. “We also checked CCTV footage from nearby homes but found that there was no movement of children at his home.”

A laptop containing child pornographic videos and images was recovered from Jones, who has been remanded in judicial custody.