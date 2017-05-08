US-Based MNC Says Same Name Can Lead To Confusion: Caterpillar train runs into legal hurdle

The “Caterpillar Train”, a new concept for an urban mass transit system developed by an Indian Railways officer. The “Caterpillar Train”, a new concept for an urban mass transit system developed by an Indian Railways officer.

The “Caterpillar Train”, a new concept for an urban mass transit system developed by an Indian Railways officer, has run into a legal hurdle from the US. Caterpillar Inc, a 110-year-old American multinational giant, has slapped a legal notice on the Railway officer, Ashwani Upadhyaya, saying the name “Caterpillar” cannot be used to describe the train system.

Through the notice, served on March 31, Caterpillar has “requested” Upadhyaya to choose a different name as the use of the term Caterpillar “infringes its trademark rights” and causes confusion.

“Caterpillar has recently come across articles on launch of Caterpillar Trains invented by you. While our client is excited about the new technology you have invented, they are concerned that you have named it CATERPILLAR,” the notice says.

As a result, the name of the transit system is likely to be changed.

The Caterpillar Train concept comprises a network of small, light-weight, self-propelled coaches supported on poles bent into arches. The elevated trains are meant to travel at 100 kmph. With their light design and size, they are meant to penetrate residential areas, rather than remain on arterial roads.

The concept was developed by Upadhyaya and his fellow PhD scholar at MIT, Emil Jacob. As reported first by The Indian Express last year, the duo got a global design award from MIT for the concept.

Explaining the nomenclature, Upadhyaya told The Indian Express, “The system looks rather like a caterpillar. We were sitting in our lab, looking at the drawings, and it just struck us. Doesn’t it look like a caterpillar, we thought. That’s how it got its name.”

He added, “How the use of this name by a tiny, nascent concept affects a global conglomerate is a bit difficult to understand.” Caterpillar Inc has offered an explanation.

The two-page legal notice says that Caterpillar, which has assets worth $74 billion, is engaged in the rail sector apart from many other fields. It says the company is globally one of the largest integrated and diversified suppliers of railroad and transit system products and services. In India, it has been doing business with Indian Railways through its subsidiary, Electro-Motive Diesel (known as EMD). “Since our client is in the train business and has been using the trademark CATERPILLAR for its trains and related products, your use of the name Caterpillar train will cause confusion among the trade,” it says.

The company has given a detailed description of its size. The notice says the Illinois-based giant — with operations in heavy engineering to agriculture — has presence in 23 companies, manufacturing 300 types of products through offices in 50 countries and sales in 200 countries, providing 100,000 jobs worldwide.

The Caterpillar Train, on the other hand, does not even have an office. Upadhyaya works out of his home at a government quarters complex, collaborating with his partner Jacob on Skype. It is yet to become a company.

“We have neither the resources nor the intention to get into vexatious litigation even before our project starts. We never thought of leveraging someone else’s brand name,” Upadhyaya said. “So we have decided to change the name of our train.”

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar agreed to let the Caterpillar Train be used on a pilot corridor in Gurgaon.

A second notice was issued on Thursday. “Caterpillar Inc is disappointed that you have neither acknowledged nor responded to the said notice. Our client intends to settle this matter amicably provided you comply with the requisitions set out in our legal notice,” it says.

Ashwani said there would be no fight. “Of course we will settle the matter. I got a call from my wife that another letter has come. I’m just wondering how they got my home address,” he said.

