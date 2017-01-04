US asks India, Pak to work together to resolve Indus Waters Treaty issue

US Secretary of State John Kerry US Secretary of State John Kerry

US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to Pakistani Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar over phone on Indus Waters Treaty issue and encouraged both the South Asian neighbours to work together to resolve their differences. “I can confirm that he (Kerry) did speak on the 29th of December with Finance Minister Dar.

“I am not going to read that out in any great detail,” State Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference.

“The Indus Waters Treaty has served, as a model for peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan for now 50 years.

“We encourage, as we have in the past, India and Pakistan to work together to resolve any differences,” Kirby said.

However, he refused to entertain questions on if the US has offered help to India and Pakistan resolve the issue. “As I said, we encourage India and Pakistan to work together bilaterally to resolve their differences,” he said.

“We are in regular communication with the Indian and Pakistani governments on a wide range of issues,” Kirby said.

Earlier, Pakistan had sought support of the US on the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with India even as Secretary of State John Kerry had called for an amicable settlement of the issue between New Delhi and Islamabad.