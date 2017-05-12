US approves sale of chemical warfare protective gear to India

India had made a request for these special clothing as part of its military modernisation programme, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said. (Reuters Photo) India had made a request for these special clothing as part of its military modernisation programme, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said. (Reuters Photo)

The US has approved the sale of high-tech chemical protective clothing worth USD 75 million to India which will not only protect soldiers against biological and chemical warfare but also help modernise the armed forces. India had made a request for these special clothing as part of its military modernisation programme, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

In its notification to the Congress, the DSCA said the proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States, by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in South Asia.

The Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) consists of 38,034 each: suits, pairs of trousers, pairs of gloves, pairs of boots and NBC bags; 854 aprons; 854 alternative aprons; 9,509 Quick Doff Hoods; and 114,102 M61 filters.

The entire package also includes 38,034 M50 general purpose masks.

The DSCA made a notification to the Congress on May 10 after the State Department made a determination in this regard.

“This will contribute to the Indian military’s goal to update its capability while enhancing the relationship between India and the United States,” DSCA said.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the DSCA said.

