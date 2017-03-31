US allows Andhra woman’s husband to attend funeral in India

The husband of an Indian-origin woman killed along with her son last week in New Jersey is being allowed to go to India for the funeral, according to an official. Hanumantha Rao Narra’s “movements are not restricted in any way by the criminal justice system,” according to Joel Bewley, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s spokesperson, quoted by CBSPhilly TV. “He has not been charged with a crime.”

The channel quoted a source involved in the investigation as saying that Narra had a strong alibi. The source was not identified. The channel said that Narra is expected to attend the funeral in India of his wife, Sasikala,38, and son Anish,6, who were found stabbed to death on March 23 in their Maple Shade home.

Post-mortems were done on the bodies of the victims and the remains were sent to a funeral home, according to the channel. Bewley told the channel he would not comment on whether Narra is a suspect because his office does not comment on past, present, or future suspects. CBSPhilly said that the source confirmed that Hanumantha Narra “was involved in a relationship with another woman as of last week”. The woman was not identified.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now