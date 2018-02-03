  • Associate Sponsor
The US General who was accompanied by General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, Commander, US Pacific Air Force is on an official visit to India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2018 2:03 pm
US Air Force Chief flies 'Made in India' LCA Tejas aircraft in Jodhpur, first foreign military chief to do so General David L Goldfein flew LCA Tejas aircraft at Air Force Station in Jodhpur (Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
Aiming to strengthen the relationship between the air forces of US and India, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force General David L Goldfein on Saturday flew the ‘Made in India’ light combat aircraft Tejas at Air Force Station in Jodhpur. Shortly after he boarded the aircraft, the Indian Air Force in a tweet said, “General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, is on an official visit to India. He flew a sortie in ‘Made in India’ LCA Tejas aircraft at AF Stn Jodhpur today.”

With this, Goldfein also became the first foreign military chief to fly Tejas aircraft.

General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of US Air Force was given Guard of Honour on his arrival at Air Force headquarters in New Delhi General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of US Air Force was given Guard of Honour on his arrival at Air Force headquarters in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC) 

The US General, who was accompanied by General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Commander of the US Pacific Air Force is on an official visit to India. The US officials arrived on February 1 and a ‘Guard of Honour’ was organised on their arrival at Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi. The officials then interacted with Indian counterpart Air Force Chief B S Dhanoa.

Overwhelmed with the warm welcome, General David L Goldfein in a tweet said, “Grateful for the welcome reception from @IAF_MCC. We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces.” He also tweeted, ” I’m also very proud of the strong ongoing relationship forged between the @IAF_MCC and the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing.”

  1. narayan kutty
    Feb 3, 2018 at 2:33 pm
    Citizens expect tweets from congress president yuva raj Rahul.
    (3)(0)
    Reply
    1. G
      Gangu Radhakishan
      Feb 3, 2018 at 2:16 pm
      Congratulations to our Airforce team. Great news. More innovations of top in world standards are expected in future.
      (4)(0)
      Reply
