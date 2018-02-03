US Air Force Chief flies ‘Made in India’ LCA Tejas aircraft in Jodhpur, first foreign military chief to do so

General David L Goldfein flew LCA Tejas aircraft at Air Force Station in Jodhpur (Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC) General David L Goldfein flew LCA Tejas aircraft at Air Force Station in Jodhpur (Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

Aiming to strengthen the relationship between the air forces of US and India, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force General David L Goldfein on Saturday flew the ‘Made in India’ light combat aircraft Tejas at Air Force Station in Jodhpur. Shortly after he boarded the aircraft, the Indian Air Force in a tweet said, “General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, is on an official visit to India. He flew a sortie in ‘Made in India’ LCA Tejas aircraft at AF Stn Jodhpur today.”

With this, Goldfein also became the first foreign military chief to fly Tejas aircraft.

General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of US Air Force was given Guard of Honour on his arrival at Air Force headquarters in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC) General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of US Air Force was given Guard of Honour on his arrival at Air Force headquarters in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

The US General, who was accompanied by General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Commander of the US Pacific Air Force is on an official visit to India. The US officials arrived on February 1 and a ‘Guard of Honour’ was organised on their arrival at Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi. The officials then interacted with Indian counterpart Air Force Chief B S Dhanoa.

Overwhelmed with the warm welcome, General David L Goldfein in a tweet said, “Grateful for the welcome reception from @IAF_MCC. We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces.” He also tweeted, ” I’m also very proud of the strong ongoing relationship forged between the @IAF_MCC and the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing.”

Had many great meetings with our @IAF_MCC partners to deepen the relationship between our two air forces. The IAF operates the second largest C-17 fleet in the world & continues to mature their fleet. pic.twitter.com/NWWASXNM7m — Gen. Dave Goldfein (@GenDaveGoldfein) February 2, 2018

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd