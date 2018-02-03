US Air Force Chief flies ‘Made in India’ LCA Tejas aircraft in Jodhpur, first foreign military chief to do so

Aiming to strengthen the relationship between the air forces of US and India, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force General David L Goldfein on Saturday flew the ‘Made in India’ light combat aircraft Tejas at Air Force Station in Jodhpur. Shortly after he boarded the aircraft, the Indian Air Force in a tweet said, “General David L Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, is on an official visit to India. He flew a sortie in ‘Made in India’ LCA Tejas aircraft at AF Stn Jodhpur today.”
With this, Goldfein also became the first foreign military chief to fly Tejas aircraft.
The US General, who was accompanied by General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Commander of the US Pacific Air Force is on an official visit to India. The US officials arrived on February 1 and a ‘Guard of Honour’ was organised on their arrival at Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi. The officials then interacted with Indian counterpart Air Force Chief B S Dhanoa.
Overwhelmed with the warm welcome, General David L Goldfein in a tweet said, “Grateful for the welcome reception from @IAF_MCC. We look forward to deepening the relationship between our two air forces.” He also tweeted, ” I’m also very proud of the strong ongoing relationship forged between the @IAF_MCC and the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing.”
Had many great meetings with our @IAF_MCC partners to deepen the relationship between our two air forces. The IAF operates the second largest C-17 fleet in the world & continues to mature their fleet. pic.twitter.com/NWWASXNM7m
— Gen. Dave Goldfein (@GenDaveGoldfein) February 2, 2018
