Srinagar bypoll Live updates: Counting begins, former CM Farooq Abdullah in fray

Counting for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 7.13%, began at 8 am. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is in the fray. 7.13 per cent voter percentage was recorded on the voting day as heavy clashes broke out between separatists and police forces. Eight civilian protesters were killed in the clashes. Abdullah, whose only defeat from constituency has come in 2014 Lok Sabha constituency, is likely to face stiff competition from PDP leader Nazir Ahmad Khan. Seven other candidates are in the fray apart from Abdullah and Khan.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu visited Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKCC), where the counting of votes is taking place, to review the arrangements. Talking about the measures employed at SKCC, Shantmanu said the procedure will be recorded via video camera.

The Election Commission conducted re poll on Friday in 38 polling stations which were worst hit by the poll day violence. Voter percentage in the repoll was recorded to be an abysmal two per cent.

8:30 am:

Counting for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll underway, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in fray. pic.twitter.com/SiFNRjsIY0 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 15, 2017

8:00 am: Counting of votes for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll has begun.

