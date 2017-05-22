Urjit Patel seeks temporary exemption from House panel appearance 

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (File Photo) RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (File Photo)

RBI Governor Urjit Patel, who was to appear before a Parliamentary panel examining the demonetisation issue on May 25 after a nudge from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a month ago, has sought exemption for few days, citing engagements. Patel will appear before the Department Related Parliamentary Committee on Finance, headed by the Congress’s M Veerappa Moily, on June 8, sources on the panel said.

Patel is learnt to have written to Moily to allow him exemption from a meeting on May 25 because of his engagement in an RBI meeting on June 6 and 7 on the Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18. Sources said the panel was likely to call Patel on June 8 while top secretaries in the finance ministry will brief the panel on May 25.

Since Patel had not answered many questions in his first appearance before the panel or in his written submissions, the June 8 meeting is likely to see some tough questions being put to the RBI Governor by the Opposition. On April 20, Singh had insisted that Patel should be called before the panel to tell how much money had come back to banks in deposits after the demonetisation decision and what was the RBI’s preparedness for the digital money push of the government.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had questioned the panel’s rationale of calling Patel again, said that since the RBI Governor was ready to appear before the panel after June 7, he was sure that panel chairman Moily, who himself had been a minister, will understand the pressing engagements of the RBI Governor. Dubey suggested that the committee should now deliberate more on the “digital economy” as “demonetisation is no longer an issue”. Dubey and some other BJP members had argued that calling the RBI Governor again would give an impression that officers were being “unduly harassed” by the panel.

However, Singh and other Congress members, the BJD’s B Mahtab and Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy batted for calling Patel before the panel again. Singh said the discussion was not yet complete and Patel did not tell the panel in his earlier appearance of January 18 how much money had come back to the banks after the demonetisation decision was taken. Mahtab had said the panel needed to be told what was the real purpose of demonetisation and how the process was carried out and what role the RBI had played.

