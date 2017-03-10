Pakistan boys released: ‘Feels great to return home after such a long time’

Pakistani teen Faisal Awan brought blindfolded to Wagah (standard practice) for repatriation minutes ago. (Photo by Special Arrangement) Pakistani teen Faisal Awan brought blindfolded to Wagah (standard practice) for repatriation minutes ago. (Photo by Special Arrangement)

OVER FIVE months after they were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on an army camp in Uri, two Pakistani teenagers were released and handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border on Friday. Faisal Husain Awan, a resident of Potha Jandgran near the village of Koomi Kote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and his school-friend Ahsan Khursheed, from Khilayana Khurd in Muzaffarabad’s Hattian Bala tehsil, were arrested by the Indian Army on September 21, three days after the Uri attack which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers.

“We are happy. It always feels great when one returns home after such a long time. We a2re very happy,” said Khursheed, before he crossed the border today. The two boys waited for about an hour for the paperwork to be completed, before being received by the Pakistani authorities on the other side.

Days after their arrest, an Army spokesperson had said the two were “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir nationals who have been working for Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfit”. In an e-mail to The Indian Express, the Army had said this determination was based on what it described as “spot interrogation”.

The boys were named in an Indian government dossier as having facilitated the “infiltration of a group of four Jaish-e-Muhammad cadre who carried out the Uri army camp attack”.

The Indian Express had, in December, first published evidence suggesting the two were Class X students at the Shaheen Model School in Muzaffarabad who had accidentally strayed across the Line of Control, and were not terrorists.

Earlier this week, the National Investigation Agency informed a court that it had no evidence to prosecute them. “Investigation carried out by the NIA revealed that the two suspects had crossed over to the Indian side after altercation with their parents due to pressure of studies. Evidence collected in the form of statements, technical analysis of their mobile phones, seized GPS devices and other circumstantial evidence collected by NIA did not reveal any linkage of the suspects with the attackers at Uri. Further investigation is continuing in the case,” said the NIA in a press note.

Both juveniles, sources familiar with the investigation said, offered varying testimonies confessing their guilt in the first days after being handed over to the NIA, some throwing up disturbing evidence of coercion. In one statement to a woman doctor working for the Central Reserve Police Force, the two claimed that they had participated in the attack itself, providing details of how incendiary substances were used to set the tents at the 12 Brigade on fire.

Then, in an October 3 statement, the NIA claimed Awan identified one of the four slain terrorists who attacked the 12 Brigade headquarters as Hafiz Ahmad, who he said was the son of Feroze, in the village of Dharbang, west of Murree.

Later, however, the NIA said that it was the Lashkar-e-Taiba which was behind the attack — not, as initially claimed, the Jaish-e-Muhammad — based, in part, on Global Positioning System data retrieved from a set used by one of the attackers and cipher-matrixes they used. The Muridke-based terrorist group had held funeral rites for one of the attackers, as first reported by this newspaper.