Uri militants were on fidayeen mission: Army

The army has said the five militants killed during an infiltration bid in Uri Thursday were a heavily armed fidayeen group that had planned to strike on an army camp or a civil installation in Uri. “So far, in the search operation, a huge quantity of war-like stores were found (from the killed militants). This includes… incendiary material and uniquely body-fitted IEDs with timer mechanisms,” Brigadier Y S Ahlawat told reporters in Uri on Sunday. “(This all) indicates that this was a fidayeen group which had infiltrated the Uri sector with the sinister plan to carry out a gruesome attack on the army camp or a civil installation around Uri,” he said. Five AK- 47 rifles and two Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers were found on the militants. The brigadier said that all the militants killed in the operation were foreigners.

On Thursday, the Army killed the five militants who were trying to enter the Valley taking advantage of dense forests. “Alert Army troops detected movement and immediately engaged them in a firefight,” the brigadier said.

The search in thick jungles, difficult terrain and under inclement weather lasted for two days and the “five terrorists have been successfully eliminated by the resilient army troops,” the officer said. “Currently, the search and sanitisation operations are on.”

In September last year, militants stormed the Army brigade headquarters in Uri and killed 17 soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks on an Army installation in the Valley. Army sources said the militants were planning a similar strike in Uri again. Over the past two weeks, the Army has claimed to have foiled several militant attempts to infiltrate in the Kupwara and Uri sectors. “This is the fifth infiltration bid that has been successfully eliminated in the last three days,” Brigadier Ahlawat said.

