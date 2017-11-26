Urban Local Body elections: On PM’s turf — two Muslim women fight for BJP on development plank

I got my ticket on the back of my work on sewearge development and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, says Huma Bano I got my ticket on the back of my work on sewearge development and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, says Huma Bano

IN VARANASI, where urban local body polls will be held Sunday, among the five Muslim candidates the BJP has fielded, two are women. And their task — convince voters that “vikas” (development) should matter and not communal considerations. Huma Bano, party candidate from Madanpura’s Ward 37 — a seat reserved for OBC women — said she had to labour to get a ticket from the party, which she had joined a decade ago “when BJP was not in power”.

“It is not easy getting a ticket. But my work, especially on sewerage development and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, fetched me this opportunity. When people from my community taunt me saying ‘did no one else give you a ticket’, I tell them to look at my work and vote accordingly,” Huma said from her one-room office in the congested Madanpura in central Varanasi.

An art teacher in a private school, Huma had first contested the 2006 civic polls unsuccessfully from Ward 72 in Revri Talab. On reports that a woman was forced to take off her burqa by the police at a rally of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she said: “They (BJP) should know that this burqa… this is our dress and identity. They should not tell us to take it off. Every time I have been asked to take it off, I have stood my ground saying I am a BJP candidate and will not be forced. The guards have allowed me in every time, and I have helped my supporters and fellow candidates as well.”

Huma added that Muslims in her area wished to vote for BJP because it is in a position to improve civic amenities. “Muslims are educated here and they know that the BJP is in power at the Centre and state. So, it is in a better position to get work done.” BJP’s Varanasi secretary Ram Chandra maintained the party has been increasingly fielding Muslim women as a sign of their “empowerment”. “Unlike the Muslim men, the women are warming up to Modiji’s work on women empowerment as well as Yogiji’s good work. They are gradually joining BJP, especially because we are bringing a law on triple talaq. They are breaking free of the shackles to become a part of the BJP and are sending a message to their families that they are empowered,” he said.

The other Muslim woman fielded by BJP is Lubna Begum from Varanasi’s Ward 64. In Allahabad, which will also go to polls on Sunday, the story is no different. In the congested Muslim-dominated Chowk area of old Allahabad, Ward 79 is going to vote for BJP’s only Muslim woman nominee “because the voters want vikas, irrespective of who is offering it”, said Kamar Jahan, the 26-year-old candidate.

Closely followed by her husband Saeed Ahmad, Kamar, a social worker contesting her first elections, said she has been trying to convince Muslims that the BJP is not biased against the community. “We are campaigning for Swachh Bharat, because this area has a major sanitation problem. Also, the widowed and the retired do not get pension. People want development and they are going to vote for the party that is going to deliver. This time, votes are not going to be polled on caste and communal lines like it has been for the last three decades,” claimed Kamar.

She denied that she felt daunted by her rival Anis Ahmad, the SP nominee, who has been elected corporator from the ward for over two decades now. All other candidates are also men.

“Hundreds of Muslims had applied for a BJP ticket but only my wife and another man got tickets in all of Allahabad. She got a ticket only for the social work she has done through our NGO,” said Saeed, who at times is found prompting Kamar. On the Adityanath government banning illegal slaughter houses in UP, Saeed said: “We have been telling people that the BJP means well. It had shut illegal slaughter houses, not those with licenses. Almost Rs 1 crore is due in taxes from slaughter houses to the municipal corporation. It is only a perception that the

BJP is working against the interests of Muslims.” His wife added: “Muslims do vote for the BJP. The party would not have come to power at the Centre and in the state if Muslims have not voted.”

However, an aide to the couple said: “They have been trying to woo voters by saying — ‘Kamal ko nahin, Kamar ke liye vote dijiye’.” Asked about the Meerut burqa incident, the couple appeared clueless. “Agar yeh hua hai aur soochna mile toh hum Yogiji se jake kahenge ki kisi ke dharm ke saath khilwad nahi karna chahiye (If this has happened then we will tell the CM that no one should play with religious beliefs),” said Saeed, as Kamar nodded.

Yogesh Yadav, SP’s Allahabad district general secretary, claimed BJP is playing communal politics by fielding Muslim women. “Empowerment for Muslim women is a political gimmick… it is a sham. It is BJP’s old game of divide and rule because they know that Muslims do not vote for them and thus, let’s try to split. If they really wanted to empower women, why don’t they not come up with a uniform law for all women? Isn’t there oppression and gender violence in their (Hindu) community?”

“This issue of triple talaq is all sound and fury to voters… The percentage of women given instant triple talaq in minuscule, but BJP is trying to engage the entire Muslim community on this issue,” he added.

