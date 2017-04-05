Upset over photo in Hindi daily, cop ‘manhandles’ photojournalist

Shirkant Singh talks to police at India Gate. Express Shirkant Singh talks to police at India Gate. Express

Upset that a photograph published in the Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran showed his colleagues in an unfavourable light, a traffic police officer allegedly manhandled a 23-year-old photojournalist at India Gate at 1.30 pm Tuesday. The photojournalist, Shirkant Singh, works with the Hindi daily Punjab Kesari, and had not clicked the photograph.

The accused, assistant sub-inspector Jasmer Singh, was allegedly carrying a clipping of the newspaper with him at the time. The photograph showed four traffic police officers sitting on chairs at India Gate. It was placed next to another photo of a couple crossing a busy road, along with the caption: “Humein kisi ki fikr nahi (We aren’t bothered about anyone)”.

According to police, Shirkant was on an assignment at India Gate on Monday when the accused showed him the photograph in question, before allegedly manhandling him. Shirkant also alleged other officers surrounded him.

ASI Singh has been sent to District Lines and departmental action is being initiated, police said. Shirkant, who has been with the paper for one-and-a-half years, said he was cleaning the lens of his camera when the incident took place. “I was standing near the traffic police booth. Some officers were issuing challans while some were having ice-cream. Suddenly, one of them came and held me by my T-shirt collar. He asked me what I was doing there, and I introduced myself,” Singh said.

Singh alleged that the traffic police officer started misbehaving with him and abusing him. “He showed me a newspaper clipping and started screaming that you people don’t have any other work. I tried to tell him that I hadn’t clicked the photo, but he kept yelling. I showed him my identification card, but he snatched it,” Singh claimed.

DCP (Delhi Police spokesperson) Madhur Verma, meanwhile, said, “Shirkant was clicking photos of traffic staff at C-hexagon in Rajpath at 1.30 pm. ASI Singh objected and a quarrel took place. Singh complained that he was pulled by the collar. He also went to RML for medical examination.”

Singh then informed his office, and the Delhi Police were told about the alleged incident. Eventually, special commissioner of police (New Delhi district) Mukesh Kumar Meena called and pacified the photojournalist and his colleagues. “Meena assured us he will take appropriate departmental action against them. They have already suspended the errant traffic cop,” he said.

“ASI Singh has been sent to District Lines. Constable Suresh has been transferred from Rajpath, while the beat of another ASI, Sumer, has also been chan-ged to Bhairon Marg,” Verma said.

