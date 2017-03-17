Upset over Gujarat Speaker Ramanlal Vora’s remarks, Congress MLA Tejashreeben Patel breaks down

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora. (File Photo) Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora. (File Photo)

Congress MLA Tejashreeben Patel broke down Friday outside the Gujarat Speaker Ramanlal Vora chambers in Gandhinagar following his remarks on her inside the Assembly. Later, in a meeting with Patel and some of the senior members of the Opposition party, Vora tendered an apology to the woman MLA. During the question hour, Patel stood up to ask a sub-question related to a starred question raised by BJP MLA Jagroopsinh Rajput about the grant given to municipalities.

When Patel was about to put forward her query, Vora asked her to sit down and made some comments, which were inaudible to others due to the chaos.

Patel, who looked upset, along with some other Congress MLAs then headed to Vora’s office after the completion of the Question Hour.

Before going inside the Speaker’s chamber, Patel turned emotional and broke down. Later, Patel told media-persons that Vora has apologised to her during the meet.

“During Question Hour, the Speaker asked me to sit down and said, ‘don’t be over smart’. Such comments were very shocking for me. It was like an insult to a woman. When we took up the issue with Vora, he tendered an apology, which I have accepted,” Patel told media persons.

Vora too gave his response after the meeting and accepted his mistake. “I have apologised to Patel for my comments. Whatever I said was unintentional. I firmly believe that every member of this House must maintain the dignity of women,” said Vora.

