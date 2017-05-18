Upset by BJP protest, Mamata seeks action against MP and MLA

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

Angered by a BJP protest ahead of her meeting with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the office of the Resident Commissioner, West Bengal to file a complaint against BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who were protesting against Kejriwal over the water crisis in Delhi on Wednesday.

The two BJP leaders had descended in a huff at the residence of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, at 181 South Avenue, in a bid to “catch” Kejriwal there. During the meeting, a source close to Mamata said, she asked why the two leaders were protesting. Kejriwal responded that Delhi is not getting enough water because “Haryana has not been releasing it”, the source said. Banerjee was quoted by the source as saying, “If the issue is one which stems out a BJP government’s actions, then they (Verma and Sirsa) should be protesting against the BJP government in Haryana.”

The source added that Banerjee called up the office of the resident commissioner of West Bengal and asked for a police complaint to be filed against the two leaders. “Even though Mamata doesn’t ask for Z security like other leaders, it doesn’t change the fact that she is the CM of a state. If she wants to host another CM, no one should interfere as it encroaches upon her right to entertain her atithi (guest). This is a dangerous precedent and goes against the ethos of federal politics,” a source said.

Verma, the West Delhi MP, and Sirsa, the Rajouri Garden MLA, came minutes after Kejriwal arrived at the ground-floor flat. The two claimed they had camped outside Kejriwal’s residence, but the Delhi CM had “skulked away through the rear door”, forcing them to follow him. They then tried to approach the gate of the flat by breaching the barricades but were stopped by police.

They claimed they had waited outside Kerjiwal’s residence for two hours to brief him about the water crisis. “We are elected representatives and not here to attack the CM. We just wanted to give this memorandum to CM on the water crisis,” they said.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “The two BJP leaders were stopped at a distance of 50 metres from the residence. I have no information about the complaint yet.” After they left, a fuming Banerjee, who had earlier said she would not interact with the media, emerged from the flat and said, “This is very dangerous. It is my wish who I want to call and when. Who are they to stop me from meeting whoever I want to in my own home?”

